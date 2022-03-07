Rakul Preet Singh on playing condom tester in Chhatriwali, says she runs scripts through her parents

Rakul Preet Singh says she is open to doing all sort of films – from ‘seeti maar‘ commercial films to content driven stories – but for her, the ‘green signal’ from her parents is important. In an interview with Pinkvilla for their segment titled Women Up, Rakul Preet Singh said she “runs every script” by her parents.

The actor is set to star in Chhatriwali in which she plays a condom tester. She also has Doctor G in her kitty. Talking about being a part of such scripts, Rakul said, “I just told my parents the one-liner and they said okay. I run every script by my parents. Not like full narration but I give them the gist. If they are okay, I am okay. My confidence stems from them. When I am confused, I give my scripts to my dad and tell him to take a read when he has time and what he thinks of it as an audience.”

Talking about Chhatriwali, Rakul said the film is “not preachy” but a “reality of our society.” Describing the film a light-hearted tale, Rakul said it is a “story of a small town girl who ends up becoming a condom tester, quality control head just by chance because she needs money.” The actor said she shot for the film, at a stretch, in November-December last year. “We are not showing anything sleazy. It is a journey of a small town girl,” she affirmed.

While talking about Doctor G, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead, Rakul spoke about the taboo around the gynaecology department. “Each one of us are born the way we will show in Doctor G. A gynecologist is a very important doctor, but the department is looked down upon. Gynae ke paas jaana hai, father ke saath nahi, mother ke saath jao. Why? Why have we made it a taboo? We are not saying be shameless about it. But be aware. If you don’t educate the younger generation about health and dos and don’t, how can we be equal? Equality does not step in from just education. Wisdom and education are very different things,” she said.

Apart from Chhatriwali and Doctor G, Rakul Preet Singh has Thank God, Runway 34 and Attack to her credit. She will also be seen in Indian 2.