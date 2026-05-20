Rakul Preet Singh says ‘one-time cheating’ can be forgiven: ‘Life is too long’

After Jackky Bhagnani jokingly described his marriage with wife Rakul Preet Singh as a “situationship” — prompting Rakul to make him hold his ears in a playful clarification video — the actress has now opened up about cheating and forgiveness in relationships. Interestingly, while Rakul said “one-time cheating” can sometimes be forgiven, she also stressed that cheating is “definitely not okay.”

Speaking to Mashable India during promotions for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the cast discussed whether cheating can ever be acceptable in a relationship. Rakul was quick to respond with a firm: “No!”

Joining the conversation, Sara Ali Khan added: “I mean the least you can do is say sorry, but it is definitely not okay.” Rakul agreed, saying: “Yeah, don’t do!” Ayushmann Khurrana, however, offered a more nuanced perspective. “Marriage has its own rules. At the same time, if sorry has been said genuinely, then why not?” he said.