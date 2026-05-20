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Rakul Preet Singh says ‘one-time cheating’ can be forgiven: ‘Life is too long’
Rakul and Jackky had earlier gone viral after the latter, during an interview with Zingabad, said: “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship.
After Jackky Bhagnani jokingly described his marriage with wife Rakul Preet Singh as a “situationship” — prompting Rakul to make him hold his ears in a playful clarification video — the actress has now opened up about cheating and forgiveness in relationships. Interestingly, while Rakul said “one-time cheating” can sometimes be forgiven, she also stressed that cheating is “definitely not okay.”
Speaking to Mashable India during promotions for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the cast discussed whether cheating can ever be acceptable in a relationship. Rakul was quick to respond with a firm: “No!”
Joining the conversation, Sara Ali Khan added: “I mean the least you can do is say sorry, but it is definitely not okay.” Rakul agreed, saying: “Yeah, don’t do!” Ayushmann Khurrana, however, offered a more nuanced perspective. “Marriage has its own rules. At the same time, if sorry has been said genuinely, then why not?” he said.
A visibly shocked Rakul reacted: “Cheating kar ke?” Defending his point, Ayushmann added: “People make mistakes. It may be genuine.” Rakul then clarified: “It also depends on what is the extent… What is the extent? If cheating is a habit…”
Before she could complete her thought, Sara interrupted and asked: “One-time cheating is okay?” Rakul immediately clarified: “I am not okay.” Both Rakul and Ayushmann then said together: “It is not okay! We are clarifying that.” Ayushmann further added: “Primarily it is not okay.”
Rakul then elaborated on her stance, saying: “But if somebody can have a slip, life is too long to not forgive for one mistake.” She quickly clarified that the statement had nothing to do with her own marriage, adding: “This doesn’t apply to my personal relationship. Please note.”
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Ayushmann supported the idea, saying: “Humans make mistakes. But if they are genuinely apologetic about it, and if you feel for that person… life is too long.” Sara, meanwhile, admitted: “I might forgive but not forget.” Rakul responded: “But I think if you forgive then you will have to forget,” to which Sara concluded: “That’s where it gets tricky.”
Rakul and Jackky had earlier gone viral after the latter, during an interview with Zingabad, said: “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”
The comment quickly sparked reactions online, with many misunderstanding the statement. Rakul later addressed it in a playful video, making Jackky hold his ears while jokingly saying: “Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na.”
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