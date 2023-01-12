scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh says Chhatriwali is not just about safe sex: 'It's a very holistic film'

In Chhatriwali, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the role of the quality control head at a condom factory.

Rakul preet SinghRakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Chhatriwali. (Photo: Instagram/rakulpreetsingh)
Actor Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing the role of the quality control head at a condom factory in Chhatriwali. The film’s trailer showed Rakul attempting to educate people about safe sex and the importance of contraceptives. Rakul says that Chhatriwali “is not just about safe sex but also about the health issues that women face due to lack of safe sex”.

Talking about the premise of the film, Rakul said, “Chhatriwali is not just about safe sex but also about the health issues that women face due to lack of safe sex. The film also talks about the importance of education. There is an important line in the film that ‘Agar sikhenge to galti karne se bachenge’ and that at the right age is very important. So, it’s a very holistic film, and once you see the film, you’ll see why it’s different.”

In Chhatriwali, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the role of the quality control head at a condom factory. Talking about her character, the actor had earlier said in a statement, “I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection. India’s youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe sex and sex education is the need of the hour, so I am glad that Chhatriwali is catering to them and everyone else in a progressive and entertaining manner.”

Chhatriwali also stars Sumeet Vyas and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Rakul had a great time shooting with Sumeet and Satish. She said, “My experience working with everyone on this film was amazing. Everyone was extremely passionate about the subject. The entire shoot went like a breeze. There was a lot of improvisation done and if you ask me to sum it up it was a fun shoot.”

Chhatriwali will stream on ZEE5 from January 20, 2023.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 19:23 IST
