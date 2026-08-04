Rakul Preet Singh on why she chose Surpanakha in Ramayana: ‘So much more to her story’

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has dominated online conversations ever since its four-minute trailer was unveiled last week. While the visually ambitious first glimpse has been met with some praise, it has also sparked several debates, from questions around actor Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama and discussions about the film’s costume design to the surprise appearance of actors like Vivek Oberoi.

Among the many talking points from the trailer is Rakul Preet Singh, who appears as Surpanakha, the sister of Ravana. Although her screen time in the trailer is brief, her casting has generated considerable interest, with many curious to see her interpretation of one of the epic’s most layered and often misunderstood characters.

Recently, Rakul took to X to explain what drew her to the role. Responding to a fan who praised her decision to portray Surpanakha, the actor shared that it was the character’s emotional complexity that convinced her to join the film. She replied, “Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned – her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives.”

Thank you for this beautiful letter. ❤️

What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned – her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I… https://t.co/1wFWmfwNNd — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 3, 2026

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Who was Surpanakha?

Surpanakha is one of the pivotal figures in Valmiki’s Ramayana, whose actions set in motion the chain of events that ultimately culminated in the war between Lord Ram and Ravana. The sister of the powerful demon king Ravana, she played a crucial role in shaping the epic’s central conflict.

Following the death of her husband, Surpanakha spent much of her time wandering the forests of South India. During one such visit to Panchavati, she encountered Lord Ram and was immediately captivated by him. Using her powers of maya, she transformed herself into a beautiful woman and proposed to him. However, Ram, devoted to Sita, rejected her advances. She then approached Lakshmana, who also refused her.

Humiliated and enraged, Surpanakha attempted to attack Sita. In response, Lakshmana severed her nose and ears, an incident that became a defining turning point in the epic. Seeking revenge, Surpanakha first turned to her brother Khara, who sent his warriors to confront Ram, only to be defeated. She then approached Ravana and urged him to abduct Sita. Ignoring the counsel of his younger brother Vibhishana, Ravana carried out the abduction, setting the stage for the great battle of Lanka.