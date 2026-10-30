‘Misunderstood and layered’: Rakul Preet Singh on playing Surpanakha in Ramayana

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Actress Rakul Preet Singh has said that her portrayal of Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will present a side of the character that audiences may not have seen before, describing her as one of the most misunderstood and layered figures in the epic.
Speaking to PTI, Rakul said two things drew her to the role. The first was the scale of the project itself and what it represents for Indian storytelling on a global stage. “What was so exciting were a couple of things,” she said. “First, it is India’s representation to the world. Our history, our truth represented in the world’s first ever global film. Secondly, Surpanakha is a very misunderstood and layered character. She was the reason why the war takes place in the first place. So it has been really interesting to play someone with multiple shades.”
The description of Surpanakha as the reason the war happens is factually rooted in the epic’s narrative. In the Ramayana, it is Surpanakha’s encounter with Rama and Lakshmana in the forest that sets off the chain of events leading to the conflict. After being humiliated, she approaches her brother Ravana, and her account of Sita’s beauty becomes the catalyst for Ravana’s decision to abduct Sita, which in turn leads to the war between Rama and Ravana. Without Surpanakha, the central conflict of the Ramayana does not begin. Despite this narrative significance, the character has historically been reduced to a single moment of rejection and its aftermath, rather than examined as a figure with her own motivations and perspective.
Rakul had earlier addressed her casting after a fan wrote to her about it. She shared the letter on X (formerly Twitter) and responded publicly, framing Surpanakha’s complexity as the primary reason she accepted the part. “What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned, her complexity,” Rakul wrote. “History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives.”
Rakul Preet Singh has built her career primarily in commercial Telugu and Hindi cinema. She has largely been cast in romantic leads, comedies and light entertainers. Surpanakha is a departure from that filmography, and a character from mythology, defined by rage, desire and consequence.
About Ramayana
Ramayanais directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is based on the ancient Indian epic attributed to sage Valmiki. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh plays Surpanakha. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Music is by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
Also Read: Ramayana first reactions: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash praised; comparison to Lord of the Rings
The world premiere took place at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The worldwide theatrical release is on November 5. The second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.