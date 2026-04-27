Rakul Preet Singh makes Jackky Bhagnani hold his ears, apologise over ‘situationship’ remark: ‘Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi’

A recent light-hearted moment between Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani has grabbed attention online after the actor’s “situationship” remark about their marriage sparked widespread chatter. The comment, originally made during an interview, quickly went viral and sparked debates on social media about the couple’s relationship.

Responding to the buzz in her own playful style, Rakul shared a video on Instagram where she teases Jackky for his statement. In the clip, she jokingly reminds him that they are “millennials” and don’t need to act like Gen Z, while Jackky holds his ears in a mock apology and smiles.

‘Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakul Preet Singh playfully called out Jackky Bhagnani, saying, “Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na (I’ve told him so many times that we are millennials—there’s really no need to act like Gen Z. I did say this before, didn’t I?)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Dave (@rakeshdave.photography)

Rakul Preet Singh further addressed the situation with humour, pointing out that while the remark may have been taken out of context, the internet had already run with it.

In the caption, she wrote, “Ho gaya aap log ka bhi ab (Are you guys done too? Now) laugh about it and move on.”

Jackky, for his part, clarified that he didn’t mean it the way it was perceived, and the couple chose to laugh it off rather than take the controversy seriously.

The viral moment highlights how quickly celebrity comments can snowball into online discussions, but Rakul and Jackky’s candid and fun response diffused the situation, showing their easy-going bond and ability to handle public scrutiny with humour.

Rakul Preet Singh’s earlier response

Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh had addressed the controversy in a separate Instagram Stories note. Sharing a screenshot of the viral statement, she pointed out how a single line from a much longer conversation had been picked out and amplified. She wrote that they had laughed about how one remark from an hour-long chat could suddenly turn into a headline, adding that while it may seem funny at first, it also highlights how context and nuance are often lost.

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Emphasising that conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait, she also hinted that platforms should take greater responsibility for the narratives they shape. Rakul further suggested that Jackky Bhagnani’s comment did not fully reflect the intent or context of his original interview.

The ‘situationship’ remark

Jackky Bhagnani calls marriage with Rakul Preet Singh ‘situationship’ 😳😱 “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her… pic.twitter.com/4a3xBLl3Tv — FILMYNEWS (@filmynewsnetwrk) April 24, 2026

The remark that sparked the debate was made during Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh’s interview on the YouTube channel Zingabad. Speaking about their marriage, Jackky described their bond by saying that while they are married, it also feels like a “situationship”—clarifying that they are completely exclusive, but what matters most is the openness they share, where he can talk to her about anything.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were in a relationship for three years before tying the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa.