Rakul Preet Singh blushes as she recalls Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘zyaadi hi bindaas’ relationship confirmation on Instagram

Actor Rakul Preet Singh said that now that her relationship with producer Jackky Bhagnani is public, she no longer has to say that she is single in interviews. The actor spoke about the grand gesture that Jackky made on her birthday recently, and how she was flooded with congratulatory messages after it.

In October, Jackky made his relationship with Rakul Instagram-official, when he posted a picture of them hand-in-hand. He wrote, Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my ❤️.”

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Rakul blushed as she spoke about the post, and what happened afterwards. “Kuch zyaada hi bindaas announce kar diya ladke ne birthday pe (He really did make a grand announcement on my birthday). Everybody started congratulating me, and I was like, ‘Guys what are you congratulating me for’? I didn’t understand. We’ve been dating for a while and it’s just that you all know it now. My friends and my family knew it, but it’s a great phase.”

Speaking about how they connected, Rakul said, “We are both very similar people. We both prioritise our work, we’re both family-oriented people. We both love working out, we both love eating healthy. I think that’s what we connected on.”

Rakul made a name for herself in the South Indian film industries, before embarking on a Bollywood journey with Yaariyan. She has also appeared in Aiyaary, Marjaavaan, and will soon be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G.