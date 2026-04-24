Rakul Preet Singh left golf after playing nationals because of skin tanning: ‘I wanted to act’

Rakul Preet Singh, who will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, recently shared that before she delved into the world of modelling and acting, she was playing golf at a national level, but gave it up because she was getting tanned. Rakul shared that she was a good student and was quite serious about her studies, and made it a point to finish her education before she could move to Mumbai to pursue a career in films.

Rakul was in conversation with the YouTube channel Zingabad where she was asked about her acting ambitions and she said that she would follow the Miss India competition passionately. “I was fond of modelling. I used to watch Miss India with a lot of passion. Since 1994, since Aishwarya (won), I would follow it closely. So I had always thought that I would try modelling at least once and my father said that you can do it after you turn 18. After I turned 18, I got my pictures done and that’s how I started modelling in Delhi while I was still in college,” she said.

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Rakul Preet Singh made her film debut at 19

Rakul recalled that she got her first film offer for a Kannada film soon after she got her portfolio done, and she confidently told them that she will work in Hindi films. “I didn’t know about the South Indian film industry. I lived in Delhi, had a defence background, you didn’t know much about regional films then because you are also too young then. I told them I am not going to work in South films. I am going to work in Hindi films, as if I have a godfather here,” she said.

Rakul added that the makers called her father and told him that they had seen her date of birth, and predicted that she would become a film star. “You are from a middle-class family. You don’t know if you are going to act. So I thought maybe I should speak to them. I said, ‘Wow, I am going to make money in lakhs and I can buy a car’. Lakhs is a huge amount for someone who comes from a salaried household,” she recalled. This was the 2009 Kannada film Gilli.

But since her attendance in college suffered, Rakul decided to put a pause on her acting dreams and decided to finish her college first. She moved to Mumbai after finishing her graduation.

Rakul Preet Singh left gold because of skin tanning

Rakul was then asked about her short stint with golf and she shared that she started playing at the age of 10, and was playing at the junior national level by the time she was in high school. But, since she wanted to pursue a career in front of the camera, she gave it up for the reason that her skin colour was getting tanned. “Because I did not want to be a professional golfer and I had become too tanned… I wanted to act or model so I didn’t pursue professional golf but I play it socially,” she said.

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In the past, other film actors have opened up about the discrimination they have faced because of their skin colour. In a chat with Komal Nahta, Dadasaheb Phalke winner Mithun Chakraborty said that he had a “complex” about the colour of his skin during his early days in the movies. “Since my complexion was such, I also got a complex about it. So, I thought, I can’t change my skin tone, but I can play a villain in movies. I went to film institute and came back with good training. I wanted to do something which take people’s attention away from my complexion. I did exactly that. I created my own dancing style,” he said.

In an earlier social media post, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who will next be seen in King, said that she has been called “ugly” because of the colour of her skin. “I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article focuses on celebrity experiences and personal career choices within the entertainment industry. The views expressed regarding career transitions and personal appearance are those of the individuals and are shared for informational and entertainment purposes.