Rakul Preet Singh-led Chhatriwali to arrive on ZEE5

Set in Haryana, Chhatriwali features Rakul Preet Singh in the role of a quality control head in a condom factory.

rakul preetRakul Preet's Chhatriwali will stream on ZEE5. (Photo: Rakul Preet/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas-starrer slice-of-life drama Chhatriwali will have a direct-to-digital release early next year on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Chhatriwali aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

Set in Haryana, the film features Rakul in the role of a quality control head in a condom factory. “Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education,” the logline reads.

 

The makers announced film’s digital release on the occasion of World Aids Day. Rakul Preet Singh said Chhatriwali is special as it is an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message. “This World Aids Day, I join the fight against HIV by raising awareness on the importance of safe sex and the use of male contraceptives via my upcoming film, Chhatriwali,” the actor said in a statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said they are excited to bring forth a film which deals with a taboo subject of sex education in a progressive and an entertaining manner. “The film delivers a punch about the importance of sex education with humour and sensitivity. With a mix of social message, strong woman character, comedy, subtlety, and lots of drama, Chhatriwali is sure to entertain and educate our audience,” he added.

Also read |Qala movie review: The stately beauty of Tripti Dimri-Babil Khan film works against it

Ronnie Screwvala said he and his team at RSVP Movies are happy to back strong female-led stories. “We are happy to back strong female led stories with a meaningful narrative and Chhatriwali is just that. Without sounding too preachy, we have made a mass family entertainer laced with an important message because the idea is to normalize conversations about sex education and safe sex,” he said.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 05:20:49 pm
