Rakul Preet Singh joins Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming film Doctor G. Ayushmann and Rakul will play Dr Uday Gupta and Dr Fatima, respectively, in the Anubhuti Kashyap directorial.

Rakul took to Twitter to post, “And finally super happy to share this with you all!! Dr Uday and Dr Fatima coming soooon #DoctorG.”

According to the makers, Rakul Preet Singh will play a medical student in Doctor G.

Talking about Doctor G, Rakul said in a statement, “I am super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many firsts in this film for me, starting with my co-star Ayushmann. I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and director Anubhuti for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I had heard it. It’s a very interesting concept of medical drama and campus comedy that will bring a new perspective for the audience. I cannot wait to start shooting for the film.”

Director Anubhuti Kashyap is happy to have Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the film. She shared, “It is always amazing to see two talented individuals coming together. For Doctor G, we wanted a very interesting cast, and I am happy we have Ayushmann and Rakul with us. Their on-screen pairing is fresh just like the characters they play in the film. Their energies and chemistry will be unique and refreshing for the audience.”

Junglee Pictures production Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. It is slated to go on floors soon.