Rakul Preet Singh says she didn’t want to ‘hide’ her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: ‘But do I want it to be a talking point…?’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who made her relationship official with producer Jackky Bhagnani last year, said that she would rather that people talk about her professional life, rather than her personal affairs. She says that being in a relationship is a ‘natural progression’ and had they not been celebrities, nobody would’ve been interested in their lives.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rakul said that they didn’t want to ‘hide’ under the usual pretence of ‘being good friends’, and wanted to acknowledge it to the public. “But do I want it to be a talking point at all points? The answer is no,” said Rakul, who has several films in the pipeline, including Chhatriwali and Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. She said that both she and Jackky are on ‘their individual journeys’ when it comes to their professional lives.

Last year, Rakul shared a photo of the two of them holding hands, confirming her relationship status. Since then, they have made several public appearances, and haven’t held back from much social media PDA. Last year, Jackky had wished Rakul happy birthday with a photo and written, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my <3.”

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan this year, Rakul opened up about the post and said, “Kuch zyaada hi bindaas announce kar diya ladke ne birthday pe (He really did make a grand announcement on my birthday). Everybody started congratulating me, and I was like, ‘Guys what are you congratulating me for’? I didn’t understand. We’ve been dating for a while and it’s just that you all know it now. My friends and my family knew it, but it’s a great phase.”

Speaking about how they connected, Rakul said, “We are both very similar people. We both prioritise our work, we’re both family-oriented people. We both love working out, we both love eating healthy. I think that’s what we connected on.”

Rakul was last seen in the film Runway 34, which starred Ajay Devgn.