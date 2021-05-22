scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Rakul Preet Singh: Grateful to get the opportunity to choose contrasting roles

By: PTI | Mumbai |
May 22, 2021 3:52:08 pm
rakul preet singhRakul Preet Singh's latest film Sardar Ka Grandson is currently streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh says “experimentation” in movie writing has enabled performers to pick varied and contrasting roles.

The 30-year-old actor made her debut in Hindi cinema with Yaariyan in 2014 and later featured in Neeraj Pandey-directed Aiyaary and Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De.

“I think it’s a great time where people are writing different kinds of scripts, that possibly the audiences are looking to watch. The experimentation that’s happening is different and that leads us to get that opportunity to be able to choose those different roles,” Singh told PTI.

“I am very grateful that I have an opportunity to be able to choose these different kinds of roles. And each character is different and contrasting,” she added.

Singh has an interesting slate of films set for release, including Anubhuti Kashyap’s campus comedy-drama Doctor G and Devgn’s directorial Mayday.

She will also reportedly feature in Ronnie Screwvala-produced movie Chhatriwali and Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy.

Talking about her process of choosing projects, Singh said she just follows her instincts.

“I don’t think much as an actor. I just go by my instincts. I feel great that I am getting to do what I want to do. I think about one day at a time. I feel very grateful that I have these films and I am looking forward to having more work,” she said.

Singh currently stars in Sardar Ka Grandson, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. The film is streaming on Netflix.

