Rakul Preet Singh got her first film because of her date of birth: ‘They called my father and said…’

John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The two actors graced the show to promote their upcoming film Attack. During the show, Rakul revealed she received her first film offer because of her date of birth.

In a segment of Kapil’s show, the comedian addressed some rumours about Rakul. One of them was that the actor received her first film offer because of her birth date. Clarifying the same, Rakul said, “I was in college first year when I was offered my first film. At that point of time, I didn’t know if I want to act. So I refused the offer.”

Later, the makers called Rakul’s father to request him to convince his daughter to take up their film. “They called my father and asked him to check my date of birth. They said my date of birth reveals I will be a big, successful actor in the future and they want to launch me,” the actor shared.

Rakul Preet Singh made her silver screen debut with Kannada movie Gilli in 2009. She went on to star in several Tamil and Telugu films before making her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan (2013).

During the episode, John Abraham also revealed that he has only two track pants that he wears all the time. He wears jeans only on some occasions and prefers wearing chappals over shoes.

In a recent interview with Tried & Refused Productions, John revealed that he graced The Kapil Sharma Show at the request of Attack’s director Lakshya Raj Anand. “He took me to Kapil Sharma saying, ‘I want you to be on Kapil Sharma.’ I like Kapil. He’s a nice boy, but it doesn’t translate to ticket sales,” the actor said.

Attack releases in the theaters on April 1.