Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh’s film Chattriwali gets release date

Set in Haryana, Chhatriwali features Rakul Preet Singh in the role of a quality control head in a condom factory.

Rakul Preet SinghRakul Preet Singh's Chattriwali will stream on ZEE5.
Rakul Preet Singh’s film Chattriwali gets release date
Actor Rakul Preet Singh-starrer slice-of-life drama Chhatriwali will release on ZEE5 on January 20, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar

“Present ma’am! Kar lijiye apna timetable set to attend #Chhatriwali ki class only on #ZEE5, premiering on 20th Jan,” ZEE5 posted on Twitter.

Set in Haryana, the movie features Rakul Preet Singh in the role of a quality control head in a condom factory. It also stars actor Sumeet Vyas.

According to the makers, Chhatriwali aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 17:37 IST
