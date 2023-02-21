Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani walk the ramp together, watch video

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani walked the ramp together for the first time in Hyderabad. The couple, who made their relationship official in 2021, were dressed in traditional attires as they took to the ramp for a leading designer.

Jacky was seen in silver and mint green shimmer kurta with a plain colour-coordinated pyjama and paired it with black shoes. Rakul looked beautiful in a peachy pink lehenga with a cross design blouse, her wavy hair falling over her shoulders and a diamond choker necklace. In the pictures, Rakul and Jacky are seen walking the ramp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rakul preet (@rakulxmagix)

In 2021, Jacky shared a picture with Rakul in which the duo was holding hands while gazing at each other. He wrote in the caption, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my ❤️. ”

Talking about Jacky’s lovey-dovey birthday post, Rakul told Siddharth Kanan, “Kuch zyaada hi bindaas announce kar diya ladke ne birthday pe (He really did make a grand announcement on my birthday). Everybody started congratulating me, and I was like, ‘Guys what are you congratulating me for’? I didn’t understand. We’ve been dating for a while and it’s just that you all know it now. My friends and my family knew it, but it’s a great phase.”

On the work front, Rakul was recently seen in Chhatriwali whereas Jackky is all set to star in Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and Ganapath.