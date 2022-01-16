Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani spotted at friend’s house, see photos

Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, after making their relationship public last year, are no more shy to be spotted together. Last night the couple was caught by paps entering their friend’s house together.

While Rakul opted for a peach jacket paired with denims, Jackky was seen wearing a black sweatshirt. As a loving boyfriend, he even helped her get out of the car, before stepping in the building together. Like responsible citizens, the lovebirds wore masks — Rakul with her initials and Jackky flaunting his production house, Pooja Entertainment’s name on it.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh spotted at a friend’s house on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh spotted at a friend’s house on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

As readers would know, Jackky Bhagnani, while wishing Rakul Preet Singh on her birthday, made the relationship official on Instagram. In a recent interview, the De De Pyaar De actor spoke about why the two decided to go public with their relationship.

“We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought,” Rakul told Film Companion.

The actor did maintain that even though she and Jackky have made their relationship public, she does not want to take any focus away from her work. She added, “It is a part of my life and it exists. Just like I have my parents, my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he.”

On the work front, Rakul has a busy 2022 with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and her first film as solo lead — Chhatriwali.