Rakul Preet Singh says her father is her ‘role model’ and ‘inspiration’, boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani leaves cheeky comment on post

Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently on a vacation in Maldives, on Wednesday posted a perfect selfie and wished her father Kulwinder Singh on his birthday. Calling him an inspiration and role model, Rakul wrote that she looks up to him “every single day.”

Sharing the selfie which also featured her parents, Rakul wrote, “Happppppy happppy bdayyyy to my inspiration, my role model ❤ I look upto you every single day for the fearless strong person you are, for all the knowledge and wisdom you have ! I’m the luckiest to have you guide me through everything , always ❤I love you to the moon and back my popsiiiiiiii .. have the best year ever and I promise to make you proud always.”

Soon, Rakul Preet Singh’s boyfriend and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani commented on the post. “Waaaahhhhhh clearly I know where you get the discipline from,” his comment read.

Rumours suggest that Jackky is also accompanying Rakul and her family members on their Maldives trip. The two made their relationship official on Rakul’s birthday with an Instagram post.

“You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! ❤❤❤ here is to making more memories together,” Rakul’s post read.

Earlier in an interview, Rakul Preet Singh said she or Jackky never intended to hide their relationship.

“We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought,” she told Film Companion.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has Runway 34, Doctor G, Attack and Chhatriwali in the pipeline.

Jackky Bhagnani, on the other hand, is producing the epic historical drama Suryaputra Mahavir Karna, which is slated to release in April this year.