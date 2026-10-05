Rakul Preet distances herself from Vashu Bhagnani I-T raids: ‘No Benami property’

Nearly a week after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at several locations reportedly linked to Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh and her father-in-law, producer Vashu Bhagnani, the actress has issued a statement to set the record straight. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rakul distanced herself from claims that she was involved in foreign remittances or held any “benami properties”.

The actress wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see that there’s a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let’s therefore set the record straight once for all.”

In her statement, the actress claimed that the searches were not related to her, contrary to several reports that linked her to the investigation.

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“Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years,” she wrote.

‘Not involved in any foreign remittances on behalf of any production house’

Rakul further clarified that she is not involved in any foreign remittances, either in her personal capacity or on behalf of any production house. However, she did not specifically mention Pooja Entertainment, the production company associated with her father-in-law.

The actor also denied holding any benami properties on behalf of anyone in India or abroad.

“I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither ANYONE has EVER gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle,” she added.

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Rakul also urged publications and individuals who had carried what she described as “false, malicious and speculative reports” to retract them and clarify the facts.

“I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone’s reputation and livelihood,” she said.

What prompted Rakul Preet Singh to put out this statement?

On September 28, the Mumbai Income Tax Department reportedly conducted searches at 12 locations over suspected financial irregularities. According to reports, investigators suspect that funds may have been routed abroad under the guise of financing film projects.

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Soon after reports of the Income Tax searches surfaced online, it was also reported that Vashu Bhagnani had been hospitalised in London. However, the reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed. According to NDTV, when the publication reached out to the Bhagnani family for a statement, they requested the media to “leave them alone”.

While Rakul has distanced herself from the controversy, she has not mentioned her father-in-law or Pooja Entertainment by name in her statement. Her husband and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, meanwhile, has also remained silent amid the controversy.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of Ramayana, in which she will play the role of Shurpanakha.