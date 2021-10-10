On Rakul Preet’s birthday, actor makes her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani Instagram official

Rakul Preet took the occasion of her 31st birthday to make her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani Instagram official. Both shared the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts and wrote different captions.

Bhagnani wished his lady love a happy birthday and said she means the world to him.

“Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my ❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗@rakulpreet,” his caption read.

Rakul Preet responded with the same photo and wrote in the caption that he has been her “biggest gift” on this birthday. “Thankyouuuu my ❤️ ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! ❤️❤️❤️ here is to making more memories together ❤️❤️ @jackkybhagnani,” she wrote.

In the comments section the actors’ peers in the film industry, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sophie Choudry, Rashi Khanna, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and others expressed delight at the development and gave their best wishes to the couple.