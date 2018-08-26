Rakshabandhan 2018: Bollywood songs which celebrate brother-sister bond

Rakshabandhan 2018: Bollywood has no dearth of movies that celebrate the brother-sister bond. Rakshabandhan 2018: Bollywood has no dearth of movies that celebrate the brother-sister bond.

Apart from Bollywood’s fixation for romances, there is another bond which continues to find place in our films, that of siblings. A lot of films have explored the brother-sister relationship beautifully. From Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Hum Saath Saath Hain to My Brother… Nikhil and Dil Dhadakne Do, there is no dearth of movies that celebrate the brother-sister bond. On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, here is a list of Bollywood songs which will only make this day colourful.

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka – Hare Rama Hare Krishna

This is probably Bollywood’s favourite sibling song. Starring Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman, it remains iconic for its beautiful rendition of a brother flattering his sister. Sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, it was composed by RD Burman.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana – Chhoti Bahen

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and featuring Nanda, Balraj Sahni and Rehman, it is about the promises a sister asks from her brother. This iconic Shankar-Jaikishan song was penned by Shailendra.

Meri Pyari Behaniya Banegi Dulhaniya – Sachaa Jhutha

Here’s another track we’ve all grown up listening to. It resonates with the feelings of every brother on his sister’s wedding. Starring Rajesh Khanna, it has been sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by legendary duo Kalyanji-Anandji.

Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiyya – Hum Saath Saath Hain

This song celebrated the marriage of the elder brother. It featured all the siblings of Mohnish Behl’s character including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and sister Neelam Kothari singing and dancing to it in his baraat. The track has become an integral part of every Indian wedding today.

Pyaara Bhaiya Mera – Kya Kehna

The film might deal with a different subject altogether, but its track around sibling love was noteworthy. In this song, Preity Zinta is seen celebrating her elder brother Mamik Singh’s wedding. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, it focuses on the never-ending love of sisters for their brothers.

Bachpan Kahan – Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The entire film was about brother-sister bonding and this song will remind you of the times spent with your siblings. Sung by Himesh Reshamiya, it is a celebration of the childhood memories that we tend to forget in our busy schedules.

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin – Agneepath

It is probably the most emotional number in this list. There isn’t any celebration of sorts here, but the sheer emotions attached to the sequence when Hrithik’s Vijay reunites with his little sister Shiksha after years can leave anyone with moist eyes. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s heart-wrenching lyrics combined with Ajay-Atul’s beautiful music and Sonu Nigam’s deep soulful voice make it a favourite for the current generation.

Here’s wishing everyone, a very happy Rakshabandhan!

