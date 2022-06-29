Raksha Bandhan’s Tere Saath Hoon Main is Bollywood’s new bidaai song. Watch video

The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan released the film’s first song “Tere Saath Hoon Main” on Wednesday. The song is picturised on the wedding functions of Akshay’s sister, played by Sadia Khateeb.

With music by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song is sung by Nihal Tauro. The track has an old-school vibe, much like the film. In the music video, we see flashbacks of the characters’ growing up years and how they are part of a close knit family.

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay Kumar’s second film with director Aanand L Rai, after Atrangi Re. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. It is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.

Raksha Bandhan will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office as they both release on August 11. Talking about the clash at Raksha Bandhan’s trailer launch, Akshay said, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have a good run.”

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay Kumar’s third release of 2022, after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. He has Ram Setu, OMG 2, Gorkha, Selfiee and the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.