Raksha Bandhan trailer: Akshay Kumar’s family drama looks pretty dated. Watch video

The trailer of Raksha Bandhan, a family drama headlined by Akshay Kumar, is out. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

The trailer portrays Akshay as some version of Maryada Purushottam Ram (he is referred to as such in the trailer), who is willing to sell even his kidneys to marry off his four sisters, played by Sadia, Sahejmeen, Deepika and Smrithi. And only when he carries out his ‘brotherly duties’ will he marry his childhood sweetheart, played by Bhumi.

The Aanand L Rai directorial looks quite dated, and the film is obviously riding on the star power of Akshay Kumar, who has had two consecutive flops – Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Now only time will tell if this new movie does anything for the actor.

Watch the Raksha Bandhan trailer here:

Talking about Raksha Bandhan, Akshay said in a statement, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh, and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life.”

Before releasing the trailer, Akshay Kumar took to social media handle to share a poster of the movie. Along with the poster, he wrote, “Togetherness is knowing each other’s secrets, joys, happiness and hearts. Togetherness is life. And what’s life without a family. Come join this beautiful family. We are waiting for you.”

Raksha Bandhan is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. The film will face competition from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha.