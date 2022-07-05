scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Raksha Bandhan song Kangan Ruby: Not the best work of Himesh Reshammiya, watch video

Kangan Ruby is a quintessential ‘shaadi song’ which is composed and crooned by Himesh Reshammiya.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 5:37:37 pm
akshay kumarKangan Ruby is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The makers of Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan released the song titled “Kangan Ruby” on Tuesday.

“Kangan Ruby” is a quintessential ‘shaadi song’ which is composed and crooned by Himesh Reshammiya. Its lyrics have been penned by the talented Irshad Kamil. However, that doesn’t mean “Kangan Ruby” is an earworm. In fact, as far as wedding songs go, this one is not at all peppy. It would be hard to groove on this number. But you’re welcome to try.

The video sees Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s characters flirting with each other. Raksha Bandhan marks the second time they will be sharing screen space as romantic leads after the successful Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Raksha Bandhan revolves around a brother (played by Akshay Kumar) who is willing to go the extra mile to secure a good life for his four sisters. The film is helmed and bankrolled by Aanand L Rai.

