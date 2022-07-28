Raksha Bandhan song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa: Akshay Kumar’s emotional avatar saves this average track

July 28, 2022 6:25:07 pm
The makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan released the song “Dhaagon Se Baandhaa” on Thursday, and it is an ode to the brother-sister bond.
“Dhaagon Se Baandhaa” is set around the wedding of a sister with her brother, played by Kumar, feeling a flurry of bitter-sweet emotions while recalling growing up with her. Though the song has few heartwarming lines sprinkled here and there, there’s nothing extraordinary about its composition. Rather its visuals grab the attention as they are relatable.
“Dhaagon Se Baandhaa” is crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. It is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and written by Irshad Kamil.
Watch Raksha Bandhan song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa:
Subscriber Only Stories
Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L. Rai. It is his second collaboration with Akshay Kumar after Atrangi Re. Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. Speaking about its clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay had said, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have a good run.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
Model school experiment in Karnataka’s Ramanagara hits many roadblocks, officials say politics at play
Raksha Bandhan song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa: Akshay Kumar’s emotional avatar saves this average track
Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur groove to viral Malayalam song Devadoothar Paadi
Don’t consider LNJP hospital’s report on Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s health: HC
Dhokha Round D Corner teaser: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana promise an intriguing suspense thriller
‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya were a perfect couple, never heard them fight…’: actor Murali Mohan
World Hepatitis Day 2022: What is alcoholic hepatitis, and is it reversible?
Duranga trailer: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami star in this Korean adaptation
‘Atrocious, insulting’: Opposition leaders slam Smriti Irani, BJP over row with Sonia Gandhi
DU’s Academic Council to meet on Aug 3 to discuss FYUP syllabi
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and other posts; check details
‘Only regular testing can arrest Hepatitis B and prevent liver cancer’