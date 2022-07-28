scorecardresearch
Raksha Bandhan song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa: Akshay Kumar’s emotional avatar saves this average track

Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L. Rai. It is his second collaboration with Akshay Kumar after Atrangi Re. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.

July 28, 2022 6:25:07 pm
akshay kumar raksha bandhan'Dhaagon Se Baandhaa' is crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

The makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan released the song “Dhaagon Se Baandhaa” on Thursday, and it is an ode to the brother-sister bond.

“Dhaagon Se Baandhaa” is set around the wedding of a sister with her brother, played by Kumar, feeling a flurry of bitter-sweet emotions while recalling growing up with her. Though the song has few heartwarming lines sprinkled here and there, there’s nothing extraordinary about its composition. Rather its visuals grab the attention as they are relatable.

Also read |Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L Rai: I make films for the Indian middle class

“Dhaagon Se Baandhaa” is crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. It is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and written by Irshad Kamil.

Watch Raksha Bandhan song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa:

Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L. Rai. It is his second collaboration with Akshay Kumar after Atrangi Re. Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

Also read |Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara on Akshay Kumar stepping into Suriya’s shoes for Hindi remake: ‘They’re very different actors’

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11. Speaking about its clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay had said, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have a good run.”

