Raksha Bandhan release date announced: Akshay Kumar starrer to clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

After Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar has already started preparing for his next film release. The superstar on Thursday took to his social media platforms to announce the release date of Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! ❤️ #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The film, written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, revolves around the brother-sister bond. Raksha Bandhan marks the director’s second outing with Akshay after Atrangi Re, also starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Along with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan also features Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth. Akshay and Bhumi had previously worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017.

Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The music of the film is composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

August seems to be a great month for cinegoers as they’ll have a choice of films to watch. Raksha Bandhan will be clashing at the box office with the much awaited Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan. The film is official Indian adaption of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni, has been shot at multiple picturesque locations across India. With the film, Aamir and Kareena have reunited on-screen 13 years after the 2009 hit film 3 Idiots.