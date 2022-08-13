scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar’s latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's latest holiday release is faring worse than his previous two flops of 2022, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 13, 2022 9:20:11 am
Raksha Bandhan was released in theatres on August 11.

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan fell by 30% on its second day of release, after a poor showing on opening day. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and released in conjunction with the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Thursday, is said to have made Rs 6 crore on day two, according to a Box Office India report. Raksha Bandhan had debuted with a disappointing Rs 8.2 crore on its first day of release. This takes the film’s two-day total to around Rs 14 crore. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, theatre owners cancelled 1000 shows of the film on day two, after an average occupancy that struggled to hit double digits. Similarly, Laal Singh Chaddha also witnessed a cancellation of shows.

The BOI report said that the film performed well in the mass belts, but was a non-starter in South India, where Akshay doesn’t have much of a presence. This is now the third box office dud in a row this year for the once-unbeatable star, after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Before that, the actor had appeared in the mid-pandemic hit Sooryavanshi and the underperformer BellBottom. He’d also appeared in an extended cameo in Aanand L Rai’s last film, Atrangi Re, which debuted directly on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform.

Also read |Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

Raksha Bandhan’s opening day haul wasn’t good enough for a spot on the list of the top five biggest openings of the year, which include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.1 crore), Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 13.2 crore), fellow new release Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 12 crore), Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.7 crore) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.5 crore). Raksha Bandhan is actually performing like Akshay’s infamous 2009 bomb Kambakkht Ishq, which made a little over Rs 7 crore on opening day and concluded its run with around Rs 45 crore.

The reviews have been negative as well, with criticism being directed at Rai’s gender-politics and Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon’s script. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 1.5 star review, “Do the filmmakers truly believe that such low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The ...Premium
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The ...

The situation is dire for Bollywood, with both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha underperforming at the box office in what has been a particularly troubling year. For Akshay, it’s worse, since he’s now had three back-t0-back duds potentially. Earlier this year, he spoke to the Indian Express about experiencing career setbacks, and said, “Dealing with failure is the same. I’ve not just had 13-14 flops, there was again a time in middle where my 8-9 films flopped. I always say you can feel bad for a flop from Friday to Sunday, on Monday you have to pick yourself up and go do another film, and be very happy on the set. You can’t carry around your sad face everywhere. You have to go and enjoy yourself, your work. Good films are only made because you enjoy the film.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 09:04:41 am

Most Popular

1

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

4

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained: Chronic fatigue syndrome
Explained: Chronic fatigue syndrome
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

Premium
At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated differently
Delhi Confidential

At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated differently

Premium
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

Premium
Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt
Sugarcane dues

Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sunny leone family rakhi
Inside Sunny Leone’s kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher’s Raksha Bandhan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement