Raksha Bandhan 2026: Rare childhood photos of Bollywood’s famous siblings

Raksha Bandhan is more than just a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. It is also a reminder of the countless childhood memories, silly fights, inside jokes and moments of support that make sibling relationships special. In Bollywood, we have several famous siblings who continue to give fans a glimpse of their close-knit equations.

From the Kapoor sisters to the Khan siblings, several stars have shared rare glimpses from their childhood albums over the years. On Raksha Bandhan, here’s a look at some of those throwback pictures that show these stars before they became household names. And yes, a few of them may be difficult to recognise at first glance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

A childhood photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. A childhood photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have always shared a close bond. The Kapoor sisters have often spoken about being there for each other through different phases of their lives, and their old photographs offer a glimpse into their relationship long before they became two of Bollywood’s biggest names.

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Kareena has frequently spoken about the important role Karisma plays in her life, describing her elder sister as an anchor for the family. From seeking her advice on everyday matters to turning to her for parenting tips, Kareena has often relied on Karisma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Their equation dates back to childhood, when Karisma was known to be protective of her younger sister. Kareena has even jokingly referred to herself as Karisma’s “first baby” or “first daughter”.

Over the years, the sisters have continued to share glimpses of their family holidays, celebrations and special moments, giving fans a look at their bond away from the spotlight.

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira and Arpita Khan

Salman Khan and his siblings. Salman Khan and his siblings.

The Khan family is another Bollywood household known for its strong sibling bond. Salman Khan shares a close relationship with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, as well as sisters Alvira and Arpita.

The siblings have often shared childhood photographs and family memories on social media. While Salman is known for his protective nature towards his younger siblings, Arbaaz and Sohail have also spoken about looking up to their elder brother.

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A childhood photo of Salman, Arbaaz, Alvira and Sohail Khan. A childhood photo of Salman, Arbaaz, Alvira and Sohail Khan.

Their bond has remained strong despite their individual careers and busy schedules. Arpita, too, has often spoken about the support and advice she receives from her brothers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

For the Khan siblings, family has remained at the centre of their lives, with their shared childhood memories continuing to resurface on special occasions.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor once shared this photo with dad Boney and sister Anshula Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor once shared this photo with dad Boney and sister Anshula Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share a sibling bond that has evolved considerably over the years. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie Kapoor, while Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters with Sridevi.

Their equation became more visible after Sridevi’s death in 2018, when the siblings came together and supported each other as a family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

One of the most memorable moments involving their childhood came when Karan Johar showed Arjun and Janhvi an old photograph on Koffee With Karan. The picture featured a young Janhvi sitting on Arjun’s lap. Both actors were surprised to see the photograph as they did not remember having a picture together from that period.

Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor’s old photograph. Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor’s old photograph.

Today, the siblings regularly interact on social media, pull each other’s legs and celebrate each other’s achievements. Their posts and public appearances also reflect the warmer equation they have built over the years.

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Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Childhood photo of Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Childhood photo of Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share a warm bond as brothers, despite their significant age gap. Shahid has often played the role of the protective elder brother, while Ishaan has spoken about his admiration for him.

The two have frequently cheered each other on and shared affectionate moments on social media. Their candid pictures and playful interactions offer a glimpse into their relationship away from their respective careers.

With Shahid entering the film industry years before Ishaan, the younger actor has often had his elder brother as someone he could look up to. Their bond remains one of the more endearing sibling relationships in Bollywood.

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

Shan Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan and Suhana Khan. Shan Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan and Suhana Khan.

Growing up as the children of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan meant that Aryan and Suhana Khan were in the public eye from a young age. Despite their family’s immense fame, the siblings have occasionally shared glimpses of their childhood and growing-up years.

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Old family photographs show Aryan and Suhana during their younger days, offering fans a rare look at the two before they stepped into their respective professional journeys.

Old photos of Aryan and Suhana Khan. Old photos of Aryan and Suhana Khan.

The siblings have continued to support each other as they navigate careers in the entertainment industry, with their childhood bond remaining a familiar part of their family story.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Childhood pics of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Childhood pics of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have always shared a playful and affectionate relationship. Their childhood photographs show the siblings growing up together, long before Sara made her Bollywood debut and Ibrahim began exploring a career in films.

Sara has regularly shared throwback pictures with Ibrahim on social media, often accompanying them with humorous captions. Their banter has also become a favourite among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

On Raksha Bandhan, Sara once shared an adorable childhood picture with Ibrahim and jokingly wrote about bullying him, eating his food and forcing him to give her love and cuddles forever.

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Their social media interactions are filled with inside jokes, travel memories and playful teasing, making their relationship relatable despite their celebrity status.

Sara and Ibrahim are also close to their younger half-brothers, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, and the siblings often come together for family celebrations and special occasions.

Here’s wishing a happy Raksha Bandhan to all!