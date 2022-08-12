Raksha Bandhan 2022: Hrithik Roshan ties rakhi to sister Sunaina, Kareena Kapoor joins her khandaan’s celebration. See pics

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India, and Bollywood actors go all out to celebrate their bond with their siblings on this special day.

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared that he and his siblings introduced a new tradition in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations this year, and all the siblings tied rakhi to each other. He wrote, “Sisters and brothers tied Rakhi to each other this year. The raksha goes both ways. Happy Rakhi everyone !.”

The Roshan siblings also recreated an old picture featuring Hrithik, his sister Sunaina, and the actor credited his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad of directing the shoot. In one pic Hrithik is seen tying a rakhi to Sunaina.

The Kapoor family got together to celebrate the special day. Actor Aadar Jain shared a picture from the celebrations after his mother Reema Jain tied a rakhee to her brother, actor Randhir Kapoor. The picture also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Babita, Armaan Jain, Kunal Kapoor and others.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also a part of the Rakee celebrations with her cousins as Ranbir is away holidaying with Alia Bhatt in Italy.

There was also a grand Rakhee celebration at the Pataudi household. Soha Ali Khan shared pictures of the family celebrating the sibling bond where she posed with her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan, and her daughter Inaayaa was seen tying rakheei to her cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated the sibling bond at home with his sisters and shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle, and wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan bhai log aur behen log kush raho.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has always shared candid moments from his happy and fun equation with his sister Kritika Tiwari, shared a heartwarming post where he is seen touching her feet after she ties him a rakhi.

Kartik also wrote a message for his sister, which reads, “Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali ❤️.” Kartik’s dog, Katori, who has a special fan following by itself, too posed for the pictures.

Sanjay Dutt shared a beautiful throwback picture of himself with his sisters Priya and Namrata along with their father Sunil Dutt.

Sanjay wrote, “Knowing that I will always have you two standing by me, makes me feel blessed and happier. Thank you for always being my strength @priyadutt & @namrata62. I love you both so much! ❤️ Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a sweet throwback picture with Farhan, and wrote, “Once Upon A Time 😊.”

Farhan on the other hand shared a picture with his “Best sisters ever” Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan.

Shamita Shetty, who recently announced that he and Raquesh Bapat have parted ways, took to Instagram to write a special message for her sister, actor Shilpa Shetty, who recently had a leg injury. She wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the brothers n sisters out there. No happiness , no success. no celebration of my life is complete without you . Thankyou for being the one person who s always stood by me whenever I failed or lost hope .Thankyou my munki for always being the wind beneath my wings , for ur love and protection ❤️ you are my sister , my brother my everything .. love u to the moon n back ❤️.”

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to embrace motherhood soon, shared a beautiful picture from her wedding, featuring all her brothers, including Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and others. Sonam also wrote a special message for her band of brothers, she wrote, “Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I’ve taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you’ve refused to call didi except my darling.” Sonam also shared a picture with Rhea, her sister.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood had two more reasons for celebrations, as two big ticket films, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan released on the festival day.