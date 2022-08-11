Raksha Bandhan 2022: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Agastya Nanda, what advice star kids got from their older siblings before their big debut

August 11, 2022 8:01:29 am
From their public appearances to their Instagram posts, Bollywood is known for its famous sibling duos. Fans have always related to Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor’s playful banter in the comment section and Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan’s argument over food, and their light-hearted taunting. Everyone’s attention is now on the rise of these star siblings who plan to enter the film industry just like their brothers or sisters did. With Raksha Bandhan knocking on our doors today, here are five siblings of famous Bollywood actors who will be making their film debut.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan
View this post on Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is all heart for her brother Ibrahim and refers to him as ‘very talented, ‘funny’ and ‘good looking’ and has also revealed that she is biased towards him. Having made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath in 2018, she also starred in Simmba in the same year and both the films were a commercial success. Now her baby brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan has ventured into Bollywood and is currently assisting Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.’ Here is Sara’s piece of advice for her brother,
“In our job, there’s a lot of ups and downs and noise. The only way to survive is to know who you are from within. So you need to understand yourself and hold onto that, regardless of anything else.”
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
From sharing their fashionable clothes to supporting each other’s careers, Janvhi and Khushi Kapoor are the most loved sibling pair in B-town. Janhvi made her debut in 2018, with Dhadak and has successfully made her mark in the industry. Khushi is currently shooting her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and here’s what her big sister advised her,
“Don’t do it for any reason other than the fact that you love it. Because people will fault you regardless of what the outcome is. If you do something with clear intent, you won’t let any criticism bring you down. And that’s the only thing you can hold onto.”
Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda
View this post on Instagram
Navya Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health, which is an initiative to tackle the issue of gender inequality in India. She made her onscreen debut with an advertisement for a brand. Her brother, Agastya Nanda will be making his Bollywood debut with The Archies and fans have been commenting on his looks from the film. Supporting her brother on his new journey, Navya shared his picture on Instagram and advised him by saying,
“Hey Junior, this is your moment. Don’t let anyone take it away from you. Love you. So much pride.”
Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan
View this post on Instagram
If reports are to be believed, Aryan Khan will be assisting filmmaker Karan Johar as an assistant director on sets of Takht, an upcoming period drama. His younger sister Suhana Khan is all set to star in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Aryan who is not Instagram friendly, unlike his sister Suhana, gave a shout out to his baby sister for her upcoming film and wrote,
“Best of luck baby sister! Go kick some ass. Teaser looks awesome. Everyone looks great. All of you will kill it”.
Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dasani
View this post on Instagram
Abhimanyu Dassani made his Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala’s action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. His sister, Avantika Dassani is a fashion diva and she recently made her Bollywood debut with the web-series Mithya. As she eyes different projects, Avantika had said in an interview about the advice she received from her brother and mother, actor Bhagyashree. She had said,
“We all are learning from each other. The only advice mom has given me is to be a good person and stay grounded. My brother told me to work with people whose work I admire.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: Serena Williams loses to Bencic, New Zealand beat West Indies in 1st T20I & Real Madrid outplay Eintracht Frankfurt by 2-0
Supreme Court sets aside CAT order holding advocate Mehmood Pracha guilty of contempt
Amit Shah a backstage hero, has no desire for credit: Rajnath Singh at book launch
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks referendum on how to spend public funds
3 held for dowry death after woman falls to death
US cannot allow China’s ‘new normal’ over Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warns police officials against abetting drug peddlers
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France’s highest civilian award
Madras HC bench stays single judge order imposing Rs 1 lakh cost on HR&CE Commissioner
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 927 new cases; active infections drop to 8,586
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise