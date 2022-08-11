scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Agastya Nanda, what advice star kids got from their older siblings before their big debut

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, here are five celebrity siblings who are all set to make their Bollywood debut under big banners and what their more famous brothers and sisters advised them.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 8:01:29 am
Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Avantika Dassani, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya NandaBollywood's famous siblings are ready to take over films. (Photo: Instagram: Abhimanyu Dassani, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor)

From their public appearances to their Instagram posts, Bollywood is known for its famous sibling duos. Fans have always related to Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor’s playful banter in the comment section and Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan’s argument over food, and their light-hearted taunting. Everyone’s attention is now on the rise of these star siblings who plan to enter the film industry just like their brothers or sisters did. With Raksha Bandhan knocking on our doors today, here are five siblings of famous Bollywood actors who will be making their film debut. 

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is all heart for her brother Ibrahim and refers to him as ‘very talented, ‘funny’ and ‘good looking’ and has also revealed that she is biased towards him. Having made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath in 2018, she also starred in Simmba in the same year and  both the films were a commercial success.  Now her baby brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan has ventured into Bollywood and is currently assisting Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.’ Here is Sara’s piece of advice for her brother, 

“In our job, there’s a lot of ups and downs and noise. The only way to survive is to know who you are from within. So you need to understand yourself and hold onto that, regardless of anything else.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

From sharing their fashionable clothes to supporting each other’s careers, Janvhi and Khushi Kapoor are the most loved sibling pair in B-town. Janhvi made her debut in 2018, with Dhadak and has successfully made her mark in the industry. Khushi is currently shooting her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and here’s what her big sister advised her,

“Don’t do it for any reason other than the fact that you love it. Because people will fault you regardless of what the outcome is. If you do something with clear intent, you won’t let any criticism bring you down. And that’s the only thing you can hold onto.”

Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health, which is an initiative to tackle the issue of gender inequality in India. She made her onscreen debut with an advertisement for a brand. Her brother, Agastya Nanda will be making his Bollywood debut with The Archies and fans have been commenting on his looks from the film. Supporting her brother on his new journey, Navya shared his picture on Instagram and advised him by saying, 

“Hey Junior, this is your moment. Don’t let anyone take it away from you. Love you. So much pride.”

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

If reports are to be believed, Aryan Khan will be assisting filmmaker Karan Johar as an assistant director on sets of Takht, an upcoming period drama. His younger sister Suhana Khan is all set to star in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Aryan who is not Instagram friendly, unlike his sister Suhana, gave a shout out to his baby sister for her upcoming film and wrote, 

“Best of luck baby sister! Go kick some ass. Teaser looks awesome. Everyone looks great. All of you will kill it”.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dasani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhimanyu (@abhimanyud)

Abhimanyu Dassani made his Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala’s action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. His sister, Avantika Dassani is a fashion diva and she recently made her Bollywood debut with the web-series Mithya. As she eyes different projects, Avantika had said in an interview about the advice she received from her brother and mother, actor Bhagyashree. She had said, 

“We all are learning from each other. The only advice mom has given me is to be a good person and stay grounded. My brother told me to work with people whose work I admire.”

