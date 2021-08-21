Raksha Bandhan 2021: From Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan to Arjun Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor, the most adorable brother-sister duos of Bollywood

Bollywood’s real-life brother-sister duos are not different from any of our siblings. They fight, but they can’t stay apart. As we celebrate the love and bonding between a brother and a sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we list some of the most adorable brother-sister duos of the Hindi film industry.

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared this lovely photo of herself and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan shared this lovely photo of herself and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim are among the coolest brother-sister duos in B-town. The siblings bond over their fitness regime and some ‘Knock-Knock’ jokes which Sara often shares on social media. In an interview with ELLE magazine earlier this year, the actor had revealed how coronavirus-induced lockdown brought her closer to her brother.

Saba Pataudi shared this picture of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram) Saba Pataudi shared this picture of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

“We’ve never been as thick as we’d like to be. This pandemic has allowed us to be together. We’ve finally reached a point where we have the same interests, and we share mutual friends. Ibrahim is the smarter one you know. It doesn’t seem like it, but he is. He is the one with more perception and I take his opinion on a lot of things. He is a guy of few words and his words matter a lot, and he matters a lot,” the Kedarnath actor shared.

Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan

Karan Johar shared this photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan from the sets of Koffee With Karan 6.

Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan can be called the most classy brother-sister duo of Bollywood. Instead of calling each other siblings, they like to be addressed as best friends. They even appeared together on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan where they spilled the beans about each other.

Sharing this photo of herself and Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you.” (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram) Sharing this photo of herself and Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you.” (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

On the show, Shweta said Abhishek was Jaya Bachchan’s favourite, so much so that her eyes light up every time Abhishek enters a room, much like her reaction on seeing Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. Abhishek said Shweta was their father Amitabh Bachchan’s darling. He wouldn’t care about anyone else once Shweta is in the room.

Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared this cute picture of her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor shared this cute picture of her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor make for an adorable brother-sister duo. The two are very close to each other. Once, Riddhima had revealed that in their childhood days, they used to have WWE style fights and imitate the wrestlers they liked. But, she also said that Ranbir is close to her and shares everything with her.

Riddhima Kapoor shared a throwback photo of herself and brother Ranbir Kapoor as kids. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor shared a throwback photo of herself and brother Ranbir Kapoor as kids. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

In an earlier interview with Vogue, Riddhima had revealed Ranbir used to steal clothes from her closet to gift to his girlfriends. She shared, “One of the funniest things he would do when I was studying in London, was to raid my cupboard for potential gifts he could give his ‘crushes’. Sometimes, when I was back home, one of them would end up visiting us wearing one of my belongings and I would be like, ‘That’s mine, right?’ making sure I pulled him up.”

Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan posted this photo of herself and brother Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram) Soha Ali Khan posted this photo of herself and brother Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

For Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan is one of the “coolest brothers”. She had once shared a picture of her star brother along with the caption, “There’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there’s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool! #throwback.”

Saba Pataudi shared this old family photo featuring herself, Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. (Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram) Saba Pataudi shared this old family photo featuring herself, Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. (Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sharing her opinion on a brother-sister relationship, Soha had once written, “It’s not the visible thread but the invisible bonds that tie siblings together – a shared childhood, experiences only they have had that have made them who they are. It is a bond, unlike any other and one that should be nurtured and celebrated.”

Arjun Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor shared this photo of herself and Anshula Kapoor shared this photo of herself and Arjun Kapoor on Instagram. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

Both Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor often share adorable and fun pictures with each other. Their social media profiles hold a mirror to their relationship. The actor also often shares lovely messages for Anshula on special occasions. Once he wished her on her birthday with the caption, “Taking care of each other since 29th December 1990!!! I got your back & you got mine.”

Anshula Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture of herself and brother Arjun Kapoor on Instagram. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram) Anshula Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture of herself and brother Arjun Kapoor on Instagram. (Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

Not just Anshula, Arjun shares a special bond with all his sisters including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor-Harshvardhan Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of herself, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of herself, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Born to Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor share a close bond. The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor even has the names of his sisters tattoed on his shoulders. Recently, he shared how Rhea and Sonam control who he will date. While appearing on a talk show By Invite Only 2, Harsh Varrdhan said, “Sonam and Rhea are very picky about the women that come into my life. Nobody is good enough. They sometimes cut it off even before it ignites.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shows off his tattoos. (Photo: Harshvardhan Kapoor/ Instagram) Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shows off his tattoos. (Photo: Harshvardhan Kapoor/ Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar

Zoya and Farhan Akhtar on Koffee With Karan. Zoya and Farhan Akhtar on Koffee With Karan.

Born to poet-lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are one of the most talented siblings of Bollywood. Zoya had once mentioned that she shares a ‘great relationship’ with her brother. She made her directorial debut with Luck By Chance, which starred Farhan in the lead. Her next Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also featured Farhan. He also played a significant role in Dil Dhadakne Do. Zoya assisted Farhan in his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai.

Zoya Akhtar posted this old photograph of herself and brother Farhan Akhtar on Instagram. Zoya Akhtar posted this old photograph of herself and brother Farhan Akhtar on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma-Karnesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma with her brother Karnesh Sharma. (Photo: Karnesh Sharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma with her brother Karnesh Sharma. (Photo: Karnesh Sharma/Instagram)

For Anushka Sharma, her brother Karnesh is her best friend. Though Karnesh jokingly said that it is sometimes “good, bad, very bad, torturous” to work with Anushka but he can trust her “blindly”. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anushka talked about working with her sibling. She shared, “He’s right, it’s not all good, because somewhere, as family, you take each other for granted. When you have to speak to somebody from your workspace, you’ll be tactful. But with your sibling, you talk with no holds barred. So, sometimes, we end up fighting. But these are things we are both aware of. The good bit that comes out of working together is far more. Also, we are too close. If we didn’t have such a strong relationship, it would’ve been different. In our case, he is my best friend.” The brother-sister duo together runs a production company called Clean Slate Filmz.

Anushka Sharma posted on Twitter a childhood memory wherein she can be seen tying rakhi on her brother’s wrist. Anushka Sharma posted on Twitter a childhood memory wherein she can be seen tying rakhi on her brother’s wrist.

Salman Khan-Arpita Khan

A photo of A photo of Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma from the latter’s wedding. (Photo: Arpita Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan shares a close bond with his sister Arpita Khan. Though Salman is also close to his two brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, it is Arpita who is more special to him. Arpita often shares pictures of herself with Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan. She also gives an insight into Salman’s fun time with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat.

Ekta Kapoor-Tusshar Kapoor

Just like any other brother-sister duo, even Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor fought a lot with each other when they were kids. But as they grew older, they developed a strong bonding. Belonging to the same industry, the two are often pitted against each other, but Tusshar has made it clear that they “try to strike a balance and consciously try not to encroach into each other’s space.”

Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are like friends. (Photo: Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram) Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are like friends. (Photo: Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram)

During their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ekta had shared an anecdote from their childhood. “Like every other sibling, Tusshar and I fight a lot. You will be surprised to know that once when we went on a family trip to Tirupati, we both started fighting for some reason. During the fight, Tusshar punched my nose. Later, I dialled the cops,” Ekta had said.