Stars celebrate Raksha Bandhan: Zoya shares photo of her ‘partner in crime’

Zoya Akhtar shared a throwback photo of herself and brother Farhan Akhtar on Raksha Bandhan.

The country is celebrating Raksha Bandhan today. The festival, also referred to as Rakhi, is dedicated to the undying bond between a brother and a sister. On this day, as per tradition, sisters tie a sacred thread or knot called Rakhi around their brother’s wrist, which is symbolic of her love for him. Brothers bestow a gift in return.

In the modern era, Raksha Bandhan is not limited to just brothers and sisters, as women can also celebrate it with their sisters and likewise for men.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival primarily celebrated in the north and north-western parts of the country as well as Indian diaspora overseas.

People on social media have been expressing their love and affection for their siblings. Bollywood celebrities have been wishing their own brothers or sisters as well as sharing how they are celebrating this sacred day.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was discharged from Nanavati hospital on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19, has penned a blog post on Raksha Bandhan. He wrote, “.. and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side .. Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together. Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever.”

He added, “and tomorrow when the little one shall in virtual distance and world as would Abhishek and Shweta due the pandemic , colour the wrist of Agastya in that string of eternal strength, then shall the festival in all its glory be celebrated .. all be it in keeping with the norms set by the authorities re., CoviD!”