Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested; actor alleges he stole her money and jewellery

Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant on Monday filed an FIR against husband Adil Durrani. Rakhi alleged that Adil took her money and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, and also tried to hit her. An official at the Oshiwara Police station said Adil was arrested today morning.

Talking to Indiatoday.in, the police said, “We have arrested Adil this morning. Right now, we are following the procedure. Rakhi had filed an FIR. We would be able to comment only after the investigation. We had been trying to find Adil for the past two days. Whatever complaints Rakhi has been being verified currently.”

According to ANI, the FIR was lodged against Adil Durrani for alleged cheating and breach of trust.

Rakhi Sawant spoke to media stationed outside Oshiwara police station where she shared that she filed an FIR against her husband Adil Durrani last night, after he tried to hit her. She said, “Aj subah who mujhe maarne aaya tha, mere ghar pe. Maine turant Police ko call kiya. (Today morning, he came to my house to hit me. I immediately called the police).” She added, “He had come to meet me in the morning without saying anything and started cursing me. I had already filed a case against Adil twice but never mentioned it in front of the media. The police had also spoken to Adil at that time. During that time, a non-cognizable offense was written. It was converted into an FIR last night.”

Rakhi also mentioned that Adil stole her money and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh. The actor further stated that she is now going to opt for a divorce as he cheated on her. She said, “Now, I do not want to make any kind of compromise with Adil. I just can’t live with a man who sleeps with so many girls. I wanted him to apologise and leave Tanu (the girl who Adil allegedly cheated with) and come to me. But that person is not loyal. So, I have decided that I have to get a divorce now.”

However, the couple was seen dining at a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night. When asked about it, she said, “Adil had suddenly come there to apologise to me. I didn’t even want to talk to him, but he started feeding me at the behest of the media there. But we haven’t talked.”

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani got married last year.