Rakhi Sawant warns Raghav Chadha, shares her husband’s tweet: ‘Stay away from me and my name’

Rakhi Sawant called out AAP leader Raghav Chadha for using her name and has warned him to stay away from her. Chadha, who is Punjab AAP co-incharge, had taken a pot-shot at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday and called him the “Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics”. The comment has been criticised by many as being sexist.

“Stay away from me and my name,” Rakhi warned the AAP leader in a short video. She also shared a screenshot of the series of tweets she said her husband has written to Chadha. “My husband responded to Raghav Chadha. Mujhe abhi tak akele jaan kar log satate the. Aaj ye kahate huye mere aakho me aasu hai ke aaj mera bhi koi hai , jo mere maan samman ke raksha ke leye khada hai (People torment me as they think I am alone. Today I have tears in my eyes as I say that I also have someone, who is there to stand up for my honour) Thanks my dear husband!!”

The said Twitter account, in the name of @Riteshuk1, had a series of tweets. “@raghav_chadha, Mr. Raghav , please treat its warning!! if you again used my wife name in any of your political controversy, you will face legal issue. I will also ensure you will never win again. Because you doesn’t deserve that position. You are trying to spoil someone name,” said one.

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

“@raghav_chadha, @PunjabPoliceInd, @BJP4India, @INCIndia, @AamAadmiParty, FYI, please do not spoil someone personal life because of your political benefits. @ArvindKejriwal, please apne MLA ko educate kejye else agar mai educate keya to kahi bhi AAP nahi dikhega (please educate your MLA because if I step up to educate then AAP won’t be seen anywhere),” he tweeted.

“@AamAadmiParty, @ArvindKejriwal, @msisodia, please stop your MLA, else agar mai kud gaya to (if i go) neither you will get one seat in Punjab nor in Delhi,” said the last tweet. The account was started in December 2020.

Raghav Chadha, while responding to Sidhu’s attack on the Delhi government over the contentious agriculture laws passed by the Centre, had written on Twitter, “The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics-Navjot Singh Sidhu-has received a scolding from Congress High Command for non-stop ranting against Capt. Therefore today, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence.”

Sidhu, in his response, had likened the AAP leader to an ape. He wrote, “They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind @raghav_chadha I believe you are still descending! You still haven’t answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government.”