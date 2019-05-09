Rakhi Sawant trolled for posing with Pakistan flag, actor says she respects Pakistanis

Rakhi Sawant, popular for her controversial social media posts, has once again invited the ire of her followers on Instagram. The actor shared photos of herself with the national flag of Pakistan. Along with them, she wrote, “I love my india 🇮🇳 but its my character in the film 🎥 dhara 370.”

Despite her clarification in the caption, many trolled the actor and advised her to go to Pakistan. One of the comments on her post read, “You are suitable for Pakistani citizenship, Ms Rakhi ‘Pakistani’ Sawant.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Time to unfollow you.”

After getting many hate comments on her photo post, Rakhi Sawant shared a video where she explained she is playing a Pakistani girl in the movie Dhara 370. She also added that the people of Pakistan are also kind-hearted and she respects them. Adding to it, she said there are a few bad elements in every society who go against ‘Allah’ and ‘Ishwar’.

Rakhi didn’t stop here. The actor shared a few more photos of herself with the Pakistani flag. She posted another video and wrote, “Wen I have sain this movie that time I got to know that so many Pakisani people helping indian and Kasmiri people thanks 🙏 to dos Pakistani people i saw bajarngi bhai jaan that is allso thruth in Pakistan there is good people allso there hu helps indian.”

Dhara 370 also stars Hiten Tejwani and is being shot in various parts of Uttrakhand.