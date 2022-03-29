Rakhi Sawant says she wishes to fly the plane, scared co-passengers scream ‘nahin’. Watch funny video

Expect Rakhi Sawant to create drama wherever she goes. As the actor took a flight recently, she shared a video of her in-flight experience. The actor left her co-passengers in shock as she expressed her wish to fly the plane. In the video, which went viral on the social media platforms, Rakhi said, “Today, I am thinking that I should become a pilot and fly this plane.” She then turned to the rest of the passengers and asked, “Friends, what do you say?” In response, the whole flight screamed, “Nahin (no).”

Later, the actor also shared a video with Seema Biswas and Rituparna Sengupta. The three were attending an award show together. In the video, Rakhi called herself the ‘Bandit Queen of Bollywood, while referred to Seema as Bandit Queen of the whole country. She also spoke about how she is having a great time in the company of Seema and Rituparna.

AN INTERESTING READ | SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a hat tip to diversity, thumbs down to hate

Rakhi, who has never failed to entertain her fans, was last seen on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant with her husband Ritesh Singh. The season saw Tejasswi Prakash lifting the winner’s trophy.

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ritesh had opened up on his relationship with Rakhi. He said they were not legally married and his parents had no idea about their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Khinchi (@the_rajeevkhinchi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

“They didn’t know about my relationship with Rakhi until they saw us on Bigg Boss. Needless to say, they were upset and angry. However, I think every parent wants the best for their child and they will accept us. No one can say no to Rakhi, and I am not talking about Rakhi Sawant the star, but the amazing human being that she is,” Ritesh said.

However, a couple of weeks after Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi announced that she has parted ways with Ritesh. “After the Big Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately,” Rakhi shared on her Instagram stories.

She also added, “I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!”