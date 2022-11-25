scorecardresearch
Rakhi Sawant pulls in ‘bhabhi’ Iulia Vantur for a dance, tags Salman Khan

Iulia Vantur gives an update about the upcoming docu-series Beyond The Star which revolves around Salman Khan's life.

salman khan, iulia vanturIulia Vantur spoke about Salman Khan's Beyond The Star. (Photo: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur/Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant, who is celebrating her 44th birthday today, took to her Instagram handle and posted a video in which she is dancing with her ‘bhabhi’ Iulia Vantur. The reality star tagged Salman Khan in the video and wrote, “@salmankhan #bhabhi.” 

In the video, Rakhi is seen inviting Iulia for a dance and the latter joined her and was seen having fun. Fans in the comment section were excited to see Salman’s name in the video. One of the fans wrote, “Salman Sir ko Lulia Mam se shaadi kr leni chahiye.” Other fans called the video ‘beautiful’ and ‘awesome’ and dropped red heart emoticons. 

 

Back in 2016, rumours surfaced online that Salman and Iulia secretly tied the knot. However, Salman denied the claims and had told Mumbai Mirror, “These are just rumours as you said yourself. If I had got engaged or was getting married, I wouldn’t wait for the news to leak out. I would announce it myself, it would be a proud moment for me.”

Iulia also spilled some beans about the upcoming docu-series ‘Beyond The Star’ which is being made on Salman’s life. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Iulia said, “Now it is in the edit. Edit takes longer because its a whole story we are creating with all the interviews. Everyone around Salman, his family, friends and the people he has worked with is talking about him from their perspective.”

 

Beyond The Star is backed by Applause Entertainment and the CEO Samir Nair had said in an interview with Pinkvilla, “We were working with Salman Khan films and Wizcraft, and we got talking one day about doing something on Salman himself. So it sort of built up from there, and we have been in the process of putting it together, filming it and getting all the material in place.”

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 11:28:57 am
