Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Rakhi Sawant responds to Hema Malini’s jibe, says she is ready to contest elections and become ‘Smriti Irani part two’

After Hema Malini was asked about speculation that actor Kangana Ranaut might contest elections from Mathura, the actor-MP had said that 'tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become (a politician)'.

Rakhi Sawant has responded to Hema Malini and said she is now ready to contest 2024 elections. (Photo: Rakhi Sawant/Instagram, PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan PTI08_06_2022_000178A)

Rakhi Sawant is full of surprises, and seemingly, some sarcasm. The reality TV star has responded to comments of actor-turned-BJP MP Hema Malini, who had taken a jibe at her, wondering if people just want film stars to contest elections, then even Rakhi Sawant will join the race. In a new video, Sawant announced she is set to do just that.

On Saturday, Hema Malini was asked about speculation that actor Kangana Ranaut might contest elections from Mathura, to which the BJP MP responded by saying, “Good, it is good…You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become.”

Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram and shared a video, claiming that she was anyway supposed to enter politics in a big way, but Malini has now unveiled her plans to the public.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“It was supposed to be a secret that I’d be contesting elections in 2024. This was supposed to be announced by Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Amit Shah ji. But I am fortunate that my heart’s dream girl, my sweetheart, Hema Malini ji has announced this time I’d be contesting elections,” she claimed in the video.

In the minute-long video, the reality TV star, known for her controversial comments, said once she joins politics, she will become the next Smriti Irani, Union Minister and former actor.

“Actually, it was supposed to be done by Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, but whether it is Modi ji or Hema ji, it is the same. I am going to become Smriti Irani part two and I am so happy that I’d be now contesting elections. Hope you guys support me. Thank you, Hema Malini ji, for giving such a wonderful statement regarding me,” she added.

Also Read: |When Hema Malini confessed she missed spending time with husband Dharmendra: ‘I thought we’ll be together more often’

In another video shared by her on her Instagram story, Sawant said she was “born to serve the country” and added, “Agar Modi sahab chai banate banate PM ban sakte hai, toh main Bollywood mein kaam karte hua CM kyu nahi ban sakti (If Modi sir can become PM after making tea, why can’t I become CM as a Bollywood actor).

“I just need your blessings. Now in 2024 you will see me contesting the elections, against whom, that would be a surprise,” she added. Rakhi Sawant had famously contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North-West as an independent candidate and lost by a huge margin.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 09:38:30 am
