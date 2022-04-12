scorecardresearch
Rakhi Sawant gets BMW X1 worth Rs 40 lakh as a gift, months after she said she can’t afford luxury cars ‘like Salman Khan’

Rakhi Sawant has been gifted a BMW X1 worth around Rs 40 lakhs. The Bigg Boss star posted a video on Instagram celebrating her new possession.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 4:22:07 pm
rakhi sawant bmw car giftRakhi Sawant cut cake to celebrate her new car BMW X1. (Photos: Instagram/Rakhi)

Rakhi Sawant is a proud owner of a BMW X1 priced at around Rs 40 lakh. The Bigg Boss fame, who is quite active on social media, revealed the news through an Instagram post on Tuesday. Rakhi makes it a point to update fans about her day-to-day life and this wasn’t any exception.

Rakhi revealed the entire look of her car in the video she shared. We also saw her cutting a cake with ‘BMW’ text written to it. She posed with Adil Khan Durrani and hair and skin specialist Shelly Lather, who according to her gifted her the luxury car. Rakhi also posted a video driving the car.

Also read |Did Karan Johar ignore Rakhi Sawant at RRR success meet? Bigg Boss star says ‘he loves me’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi’s good friend and actor Kashmera Shah congratulated her in the comments section.

Also read |Raj Kundra calls Rakhi Sawant the only ‘real’ person in Bollywood: ‘She stood up for what’s right’

Rakhi was spotted outside a car showroom a few months back. When the paparazzi asked her if she had come to purchase one, she said she doesn’t have Rs 60 lakh. “I am not Salman Khan to be able to afford such a luxury car,” she had said then.

“We are humble people who travel in auto rickshaws. I’m happy with my current car too, and grateful to God for keeping me healthy,” Rakhi added in the particular video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also read |Rakhi Sawant says she was planning a baby with husband Ritesh Singh: ‘He was not touching or kissing me…’

Rakhi Sawant is known for her on-camera wit and candid confessions. She recently shared a video of her in-flight experience. The actor left her co-passengers in shock when she expressed her wish to fly the plane. In the viral video, Rakhi said, “Today, I am thinking that I should become a pilot and fly this plane.” She turned to her co-passengers and asked, “Friends, what do you say?” In response, the whole flight screamed, “Nahin (no).”

