Rakhi Sawant’s bail cancelled and fresh warrants served, controversy queen in deep trouble

Rakhi Sawant said that Valmiki had been a murderer before he wrote Ramayana, which resulted in a case being filed against her for her offensive comment. Rakhi Sawant said that Valmiki had been a murderer before he wrote Ramayana, which resulted in a case being filed against her for her offensive comment.

The queen of controversy, Rakhi Sawant is in a big trouble as her bail was cancelled in a court in Ludhiana on Friday. Fresh warrants were issued against her just a day after the court had granted bail to her on Thursday. The court directed that she be produced before it on August 7.

The bail was initially granted on Thursday after Rakhi appeared before the court and surrendered a day before her hearing. She entered the court wearing a burqa to avoid being detected. Rakhi is facing a case related to objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki.

The court cancelled her bail and issued fresh warrants after Rakhi did not appear before it on Friday when the regular hearing of the matter was listed. The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against her last month and directed police to ensure her presence in the court on July 7.

Court officials said that the actress had submitted an “unconditional apology” to the Valmiki community for her earlier remarks made on a TV show last year following which a complaint was filed against her with the Ludhiana police. Rakhi got the bail after furnishing two bonds of Rs one lakh each. She later left for Mumbai. The court had issued non-bailable warrants against her in March this year and a Punjab Police team had gone to Mumbai to arrest her. However, it returned empty-handed as she was not found at her given address.

Rakhi Sawant had last year, while explaining how people can change, said that Valmiki was a murderer but later wrote the Ramayana. She had said that on a TV show. She was comparing Mika to Valmiki, saying that Mika, like Valmiki, too was a changed man. Mika had forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant in 2014 on his birthday. “Hum Valmiki ki baat karte hain, vo ek time pe logo ke murder karte the. Lekin baad mein Ramayan likhi na?” She had said on the TV show.

With inputs from IANS

