‘What is wrong with marrying at 60?’: Rakhee Gulzar on Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding

Superstar Aamir Khan is set to marry his girlfriend Gauri Spratt on July 5. While the actor’s decision to tie the knot at 60 has sparked discussion on social media, veteran actor Rakhee Gulzar has dismissed the chatter and welcomed the move. In a recent interview, she praised Aamir and pointed to the cordial relationships he shares with his former wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

Reacting to the news about Aamir tying the knot for the third time, Rakhee told Variety India, “I am not in touch with the goings-on in the film industry, nor have I worked with Aamir Khan. But I do know he is a very sincere person. And I love the way he has maintained his friendship with his two wives (Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao) even after the marriage. It says a lot about him.” Rakhee also dismissed the idea that there is an age limit for marriage or companionship. She said, “What is wrong with marrying at 60?” The actor went on to highlight that she married Gulzar when she was 40.

Also Read: Aamir Khan confirms marriage with Gauri Spratt: ‘Ready to take relationship to next level’

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Last week, Aamir Khan had confirmed the news about his marriage. He said, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level. I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalize our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership.”

About Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s wedding

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding will reportedly be an intimate affair at the actor’s residence. Good friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are expected to attend the wedding if their schedule permits.

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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met in early 2024 through Aamir’s cousin Nuzhat Khan. On his 60th birthday, Aamir officially introduced Gauri as his partner. Gauri was earlier working with a chain of salons in Bengaluru, and now she works at Aamir Khan Productions. Last year, talking about his relationship with Gauri, Aamir had said at his birthday celebration, “I’ve been fortunate to be in a strong relationship. Like, Reena and I spent 16 years together, and then Kiran and I spent 16 years together, and in many ways we are still together. I’ve learnt so much, and it’s been very enriching. With Gauri, I feel settled. I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was. I have tried to tell her how it will be, the media madness, and prepare her somewhat for it. She isn’t used to it. But we are hoping that you guys will be kind.”

In an interview with SCREEN, Aamir said, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. And we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along.”

While Aamir Khan has three children, Junaid, Ira and Azad, from his previous marriages, Gauri Spratt is also a parent and has a son from her earlier marriage.