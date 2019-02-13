For Mere Pyare Prime Minister, the best compliment was from Meghna Gulzar: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is glad that his mentor Gulzar wrote the lyrics for his upcoming film Mere Pyare Prime Minister, but he reveals there is someone who isn’t very happy about it.

At the film’s trailer launch, the director shared that Gulzar’s filmmaker daughter Meghna was “angry” when she heard the songs of Mere Pyare Prime Minister as she felt her father always gives Mehra his best writing.

“For Mere Pyare Prime Minister, the best compliment was from Meghna Gulzar. She said, ‘This is completely unfair, he gives you the best.’

“She was really angry! I went to hear her songs from Raazi and then I played my songs. Gulzar bhai was there and she told him ‘I am not talking to you’ and walked out of the room!” Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said.

This is the third time the director has collaborated with Gulzar after Also (2001) and Mirzya (2016). The music of Mere Pyare Prime Minister has been composed by Mehra’s favourite, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The film, starring Anjali Patil and child actor Om Kanojiya, is the story of a boy who writes a letter to India’s PM after his mother gets raped.

Watch | Mere Pyare Prime Minister trailer

The film, as evident from the trailer, also reflects on the issue of open defecation as Patil’s character is raped when she goes out to defecate.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was asked if Mere Pyare Prime Minister, which arrives in theaters on March 15, will have any bearing on the Lok Sabha elections as it has social issues at its core. The director replied that films should never be made with the intention to affect elections.

“It will not affect the elections and it should not. A film’s job should not be to impact elections. My endeavour is to make movies, which can be perpetual.

“Our best novels and films, we don’t remember which week we watched or read them in. We don’t know when they released but for us those are our favourite movies. If you’re lucky and everything falls in place, if your work becomes perpetual, I feel achievement is in that,” he said.