Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Rakesh Roshan says Vikram Vedha benefits from ‘intelligently presented script’, has this to say about Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s performance

Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name, is set to release theatrically on September 30.

Vikram VedhaRakesh Roshan is happy that the visuals units of Vikram Vedha have been loved by the audience. (Photo: Rakesh Roshan/Instagram, Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is pleased with the way his son Hrithik Roshan’s latest film Vikram Vedha has turned out. The filmmaker said the upcoming action thriller, also starring Saif Ali Khan, benefits from an “intelligently presented script”.

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The film has been directed by filmmaker-duo Pushkar-Gayatri, who also helmed the original.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan lauded the directors and said they have chronicled the film’s plot in a “novel way”. The filmmaker also praised the performances of Hrithik, seen in the film as the gangster Vedha, and Saif, who plays the righteous cop Vikram.

“I have seen Vikram Vedha and it’s a very intelligently presented script which shows that the director duo (Pushkar-Gayatri) has worked very hard. They have presented the plot in a very novel way. Both actors have done a tremendous job,” Rakesh said.

Vikram Vedha follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. Things take a turn when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and tells the officer his back story which challenges his perceptions of good and evil.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The original film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake has Saif reprising Madhavan’s role, while Hrithik steps into Vijay’s shoes. Rakesh Roshan said the team of Vikram Vedha has begun its marketing campaign with a bang, as its teaser and trailer have created the right buzz.

Rakesh said despite watching the teaser of Vikram Vedha on a small screen, he was “amazed” and hence is not surprised the way the audience has responded to it.

Also Read: |Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan react to Vikram Vedha teaser crossing big milestone: ‘We have put so much love and hard work…’

“When I saw the teaser of Vikram Vedha, I was amazed and my first reaction was that I have to see this movie. And this was my reaction though I saw the promo alone on a small monitor in the editing room.

“And as per the comments I have seen, the audience has also reacted the same way. So your trailer needs to pack a punch, as it showcases your film,” he said in the interview.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks, Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:17:04 am
