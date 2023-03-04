scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Rakesh Roshan reacts to Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s wedding rumours: ‘I’ve not heard…’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for some time now and recently, reports of their wedding started doing the rounds.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have reportedly been together for almost a year. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad might not have made any statements about their relationship but the couple has made enough appearances in the public eye, and showered each other with love over social media to make it obvious that they are indeed together. Recently, there have been a few rumours about the two tying the knot in November but the couple has stayed mum about the subject.

Now, Hrithik’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has reacted to the reports. Rakesh said that he is unaware about any such development in his son’s life. “I’ve not heard anything about this so far,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Saba has been spotted at various Roshan family get-together. The couple has been on various holidays together and often take to social media to share photos from their vacations. Hrithik often gives a shout-out to Saba when she’s performing with her band Madboy/Mink.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. The two tied the knot in 2004 and after ten years of being married, the couple parted ways and divorced in 2014. The ex-couple has two sons – Hridaan and Hrehaan.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone. It is expected that he might have a cameo in Tiger 3.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 09:22 IST
