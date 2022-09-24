Rakesh Roshan promises world-class VFX in Krrish 4, says Brahmastra’s visual effects were ‘terrific’

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who has experience with big-budget VFX-heavy movies, said that visual effects in India are ‘at par with international standards’. He also praised the effects in the recently released film Brahmastra, and promised that the upcoming Krrish 4, directed by him, will ‘have a lot of special effects’ as well.

He told The Times of India that the movie will have to compete with international standards, so they have to put their best foot forward. The director previously helmed the lavish Krrish 3, starring his son Hrithik Roshan as perhaps the most popular homegrown superhero.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is also a superhero movie of sorts. The film tells the origin story of Shiva, a man bestowed with the power to control fire. Shiva is played by Ranbir Kapoor in the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra has made over Rs 400 crore globally since its release two weeks ago.

Rakesh Roshan said that Brahmastra’s visual effects were ‘terrific’. He said that the only difference between the visual effects in Indian and Western films is that ‘Hollywood has more experience’. He added, “They have been using VFX for so many years. So their way of working, understanding is faster and so is their visualisation.”

One can’t finish a VFX-heavy movie in three months, the director said, noting that visual effects is a ‘costly affair’, and that the ‘young generation’ of viewers is more than familiar with high-quality VFX films from Hollywood.

Krrish 4 is still in the pre-production stage, but both Rakesh and Hrithik have said that they’re working to present the best version possible. The film was officially announced in 2021.