Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie’s 50th wedding anniversary was all about love, see photos and videos

Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan’s 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday was all about celebrating their togetherness. The two spent the day in each other’s company, and also took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into their anniversary day.

Pinkie shared clicks from what looks like their special dinner date. While Pinkie decked up in a saree and loads of jewellery, Rakesh looked dapper in black.

In her various captions, Pinkie Roshan called Rakesh Roshan her “groom” as she wrote, “Forever yours #mypastmypresentandmyfuture. thankyou for all your wishes.” Son Hrithik Roshan and ex-daughter-in-law Sussanne Khan couldn’t gush enough seeing the senior Roshan couple.

Check out the clicks Pinkie Roshan shared on Instagram:

Earlier in the day, Pinkie Roshan also shared a video that included several throwback pictures of the couple, showcasing their journey together. In the caption, she wrote, “Celebrating 50 years. I am not perfect. Neither are you. Yet we created a beautiful imperfect world of our own. Here’s to 50 years of learning, growing, understanding, adapting & loving unconditionally. Thank you for the happiest 50 years of my life. To many more.”

Rakesh Roshan shared the same video on his Instagram handle too. He wrote, “Amazing 50 years. The first 50 years are always the hardest 😉 And we sailed through because of being imperfectly perfect! Love you so much more than any caption can convey..!”

The wedding anniversary celebration did not end there. The couple indulged in some flirting on Instagram too. Pinkie shared a click of herself and Rakesh from one of their swimming sessions. In her caption, she wrote, “My partner for life, be proud to call me your wife.”

Rakesh, in his reply, wrote a fun comment, leaving fans asking for more. He wrote, “My wifey darling, don’t forget that you’re with Mr. Charming!” This left both Hrithik and Sussanne lauding the couple’s youthfulness and love.

Earlier in the day, Sussanne posted an adorable anniversary wish for Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. In the caption, she wrote, “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.. Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out loud s’ and also the best part of life ahead of you…”

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan were married for 14 years, until their divorce in 2014. Despite that, the two remain great friends, and Sussanne also shares a great bond with Hrithik’s family.