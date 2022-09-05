Rakesh Roshan on Bollywood films not doing well: ‘They are picking subjects that appeal to a very minuscule section of the audience’

Actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has shared his two cents on recent Bollywood films failing at the box office. Besides questioning the choice of subjects by filmmakers, Roshan also lamented how songs have taken a backseat in movies.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Roshan said that people are no longer able to connect to the subjects picked by filmmakers. “People are making films that they and their friends like to watch. They are picking subjects that appeal to a very minuscule section of the audience. A big chunk of the audience cannot relate to it,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

Rakesh Roshan further spoke about how songs played an important role in the success of a film. He opined that songs are now either “relegated to the background” or just the intro is played. The filmmaker said, “Aap puraane gaano se hero ko yaad rakhte hai (You remember actors because of old songs). Whenever you listen to old classics, you remember the heroes who were featured in those songs. Nowadays, since there are no songs, toh hero yaad nahi aate hai (no one remembers the hero). As a result, becoming a superstar is very difficult at present.”

Referring to the recent success of South films Pushpa and RRR, Roshan said that the songs of those films became a craze and “so we should learn (from its success)”.

Rakesh Roshan is currently working on the next installment in the Krrish franchise, Krrish 4.