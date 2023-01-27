When Rakesh Roshan ‘lost temper’ with Hrithik Roshan for throwing beer bottles from their building: ‘I put him on the dining table, started hitting him’

Hrithik Roshan had a dream debut in his father Rakesh Roshan’s film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which made Hrithik an overnight star. The father-son duo went on to deliver a few more hits and while it is evident that they share a great relationship, Hrithik wasn’t always the disciplined person that he is today. Rakesh, in an interview with Simi Garewal, once recalled the only time he hit his son.

The interview was recorded soon after the success of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and had Hrithik participating in it with his parents – Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan. As Simi asked about Hrithik’s childhood, the Koi Mil Gaya actor opened up about the one time he got in trouble. Rakesh recounted the incident, “There were empty beer bottles near the terrace on the 13th floor and they were flinging everything down.” Laughing embarrassingly at his childish antics, Hrithik joined in, “Flung beer bottles down 13 floors.”

Rakesh said that he “lost his temper” with his son that day. “That was the only time I hit him. I just lost my temper . I put him on the dining table and started hitting him. But then I realised, it was not his mistake, he was just a kid,” he said. The actor did not specify how old Hrithik was at the time of this incident.

Hrithik recalled that whenever he was disciplined by his father, he would do something to “make it all okay.” He shared, “Whenever he used to scold us, me and my sister, he used to always make it a point to come back and… He’d just come and stand there and say ‘Is it paining you? Did I hit you too hard?’ Or he used to kiss and apologise. Something or the other. And that used to just make it all okay.”

After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik and Rakesh worked together in Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3. They announced Krrish 4 a few years ago but soon after, Rakesh was diagnosed with cancer. The filmmaker has fully recovered now but a new announcement on the film is still awaited.