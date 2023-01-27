scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

When Rakesh Roshan ‘lost temper’ with Hrithik Roshan for throwing beer bottles from their building: ‘I put him on the dining table, started hitting him’

Rakesh Roshan recalled the only time he lost his temper with his son Hrithik Roshan.

hrithik roshan, rakesh roshanRakesh Roshan hit his son Hrithik Roshan when he threw empty beer bottles from his building's 13th floor. (Photo: Express Archives)

Hrithik Roshan had a dream debut in his father Rakesh Roshan’s film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which made Hrithik an overnight star. The father-son duo went on to deliver a few more hits and while it is evident that they share a great relationship, Hrithik wasn’t always the disciplined person that he is today. Rakesh, in an interview with Simi Garewal, once recalled the only time he hit his son.

The interview was recorded soon after the success of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and had Hrithik participating in it with his parents – Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan. As Simi asked about Hrithik’s childhood, the Koi Mil Gaya actor opened up about the one time he got in trouble. Rakesh recounted the incident, “There were empty beer bottles near the terrace on the 13th floor and they were flinging everything down.” Laughing embarrassingly at his childish antics, Hrithik joined in, “Flung beer bottles down 13 floors.”

Rakesh said that he “lost his temper” with his son that day. “That was the only time I hit him. I just lost my temper . I put him on the dining table and started hitting him. But then I realised, it was not his mistake, he was just a kid,” he said. The actor did not specify how old Hrithik was at the time of this incident.

Also Read |Pathaan: Every box office record shattered by Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film, which now stands at Rs 231 cr worldwide

Hrithik recalled that whenever he was disciplined by his father, he would do something to “make it all okay.” He shared, “Whenever he used to scold us, me and my sister, he used to always make it a point to come back and… He’d just come and stand there and say ‘Is it paining you? Did I hit you too hard?’ Or he used to kiss and apologise. Something or the other. And that used to just make it all okay.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation

After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik and Rakesh worked together in Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3. They announced Krrish 4 a few years ago but soon after, Rakesh was diagnosed with cancer. The filmmaker has fully recovered now but a new announcement on the film is still awaited.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 16:29 IST
Next Story

Why does Ukraine want Djokovic’s father banned?

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close