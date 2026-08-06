Rakesh Roshan felt ‘helpless’ as daughter Sunaina struggled through alcoholism, cancer: ‘I’d cry’

For years, Sunaina Roshan has spoken candidly about the personal battles that shaped her life, hoping her experiences might help others facing similar struggles. Whether it was her battle with alcoholism, her cancer diagnosis, health complications, or the body shaming she endured, she has rarely shied away from difficult conversations. In the latest episode of her Instagram series, Dad & I Unfiltered, Sunaina sat down with her father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, for an emotional conversation about one of the most challenging chapters of their lives.

Asking him a question she admitted she had never voiced before, Sunaina said, “I don’t think I have ever asked you this before. When my health was at its worst, what was going through your mind as a father?” Rakesh responded by recalling how helpless he often felt watching his daughter battle multiple health issues. “It’s not been once, it has been many times. I used to pray silently. I did have tears in my eyes sometimes, but then I had a different front when I used to come to you to meet you. I used to be smiling always and giving you courage.”

Sunaina said it was her father’s resilience that taught her how to face adversity. She revealed that when Rakesh himself was diagnosed with cancer, she consciously hid her own grief so she could be a source of strength for him. “I think I have got that strong mindset from you, how to fight everything. And I think I did the same thing when you had cancer. I was very courageous, smiling in front of you. But in my room, I used to sob and sob. I remember there were days, I would actually go to the mirror, start laughing by myself and in that way come and face you. I think I never told you this before. It’s the first time I’m telling you that.”

‘Strength actually has to come from within yourself’

Moved by her revelation, Rakesh reflected on how maintaining hope can make a difference during a loved one’s illness. “Good, that’s the way because you do feel sorry when some family member, their children or any member in the family who are very close to you is not doing well health wise. But then by keeping a positive attitude, by smiling in front of them, giving them more strength at that time always has a good result.”

Bringing the conversation to a close, Sunaina spoke about the importance of inner resolve while dealing with illness. “But that strength actually has to come from within yourself. Yes, I am going to fight it. Yes, I’m going to overcome this.”

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‘The worst phase of my life’

Last year, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sunaina also opened up about another deeply personal struggle, her battle with alcoholism, which she described as the darkest phase of her life. Reflecting on that period, she said, “Alcohol is not a bad thing, but alcoholism is where you do not have control over your drinks. I was going through a very, very difficult time. I was vulnerable emotionally and wanted to numb my senses, so I was drinking. I know that was the worst phase of my life.”

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She explained that what initially began as a way to cope with emotional pain gradually turned into an addiction that affected both her physical and mental well-being. “I have fallen off beds, injured myself, I had a slip from a chair, and it was a very, very difficult phase. It’s a vicious cycle because you get a high, your brain is numb, and the next day, you experience more anxiety, panic attacks, dehydration, you have no energy to do anything. So you don’t want to get back into a good state, and you start drinking again.”

Sunaina eventually sought professional help with the support of her family and spent 28 days at a rehabilitation centre, marking the beginning of her recovery journey.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects personal experiences and emotional reflections shared during a candid conversation regarding addiction recovery, illness, and family coping mechanisms. It is provided for informational and inspirational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice or clinical guidance.