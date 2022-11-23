Rakesh Roshan dances with Bharti Singh on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, proud son Hrithik Roshan shares video

Actor Hrithik Roshan was quite proud to share that his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and uncle, music composer Rajesh Roshan would feature in the upcoming episode of the musical reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. Hrithik posted a promo from the episode, which shows Rakesh’s entrance and the filmmaker revealing that he normally doesn’t attend reality shows.

Hrithik captioned his post, “Music & songs have always been at the core of the Roshan household, dating back to my daduji Shri Roshan Lal Nagrath. Excited to watch my dad @rakesh_roshan9 & my dear chacha @rajeshroshan24 come together on TV for the first time to celebrate the music only on #ZeeTV’s #SRGMPLilChamps!”

In the video, Rakesh Roshan says, “I don’t normally feature on shows, but when I saw this on television, I myself called asking if I could appear on the show.” The video ended with him dancing with comedian and host Bharti Singh.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has helmed several of Hrithik Roshan’s hit films, including Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya and the Krrish films. He is currently preparing for Krrish 4, which will see Hrithik back as the superhero.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha. While the thriller received rave reviews, it did not perform up to expectations at the box office. He will next be seen in Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role.