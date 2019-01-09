He is better now and recovering well, says Rajesh Roshan on Rakesh Roshan’s health

Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday tweeted about father Rakesh Roshan being diagnosed with Squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. He wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family, we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him.”

The filmmaker was operated on Tuesday and his surgery went well, confirmed Rakesh Roshan’s younger brother and music composer Rajesh Roshan in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.

“He is better now and recovering well. We were all very tense about the surgery and the entire family was in the hospital with him. God willing, he will be up in the next three days and should be discharged from the hospital,” he said.

Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N https://t.co/Z0IaYSS4A4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

Hrithik Roshan also shared that his father’s surgery went well while replying to PM Narendra Modi’s tweet.

Modi had wished a speedy recovery. He wrote, “Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N”

Replying to Modi’s tweet, Hrithik wrote, “Thank you, Sir, for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well.” Rajesh Roshan also responded to PM Modi’s best wishes, as he said, “This was very big-hearted of the Prime Minister and a huge encouragement for both the patient and his family.”

As soon as Hrithik broke the news on his social media account, many celebrities from the film industry wished for the filmmaker’s speedy recovery. Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan also commented on Hrithik’s post. Her comment read, “He is the stronger than any super hero all will go smoothly.”